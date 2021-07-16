Leo football star Landen Livingston commits to West Virginia

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – From the Highlight Zone to high up in the mountains, Leo offensive tackle Landen Livingston took to Twitter to announce his commitment to West Virginia on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound, 3-star recruit was offered by the Mountaineers back in September of 2020 and had his official visit last month.

Livingston chose West Virginia over other finalists like Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa and Purdue because of the coaching staff, the culture that surrounds Mountaineer football, and the ability for him to make his own path at the school.

Headed into his senior year at Leo, the Lions went 10-2 a season ago and advanced to the third round of the Indiana Class 4A playoffs. Livingston is the 14th verbal commitment in WVU’s next class and the fourth offensive lineman.