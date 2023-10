INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – For the second year in a row the Leo girls soccer team advanced to the 2A state championship match, and for the second year in a row the Lions will finish as the 2A state runner-up as Leo fell to Guerin Catholic 1-0 Friday night in Indianapolis.

Guerin’s Gabby Deer scored the match’s lone goal in the 36th minute. Leo goalie Sam Christle posted 5 saves, but Leo was outshot 19-6 for the match.

Leo finishes 15-3-3 on the season.