INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 7 Leo saw its dream season come to a close on Friday night with a loss to 2A no. 1 Evansville Memorial.

Leo, coached by Michael Bitler, ends the season with a 18-5 overall record.

Evansville Memorial finishes 22-0-1 overall.

There is one more team from northeast Indiana that can bring home a state title this year in soccer, as the Canterbury girls are set to play in the 1A title match at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.