LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Damien Gudakunst’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh earned Leo a 8-7 win over Carroll on Wednesday night.

Gudakunst was 3-for-5 on the game with and RBI and two runs scored.

Leo led 5-0 after two innings and 7-2 after six, but Carroll rallied to score five runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 7.

Alex Smith led Carroll, going 2-for-4 with 4 RBI.