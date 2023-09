LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo edged defending 1A state champion Blackhawk Christian in five games on Tuesday night (25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9) to headline area prep volleyball action.

Leo improves to 10-4 overall with the win and will travel to Norwell for an NE8 conference match on Thursday.

Blackhawk, ranked no. 2 in the latest 1A state poll, falls to 11-2 with the loss. The Braves are set to host Concordia on Thursday.