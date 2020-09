FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Leo girls volleyball team picked up a huge road win on Wednesday night, beating Concordia 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 26-24) in a highly-contested match between two of the area’s proudest programs.

Leo, who improves to 2-3 overall this season, was led by Belle Hogan. Hogan, who will play college volleyball at The Citadel next fall, had 17 kills while teammate Alesia Olinger added 10.