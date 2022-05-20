FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo won their third girls tennis sectional title in school history in convincing fashion, knocking off host Carroll, 4-1, on Friday.

In the singles division, Leo’s Molli Runestad and Faith Brandenberger won their matches in two sets. The duos of Carys Merkler and Leah Marquadt, along with Madeline Lomont and Sally Kissner, took both matches over Carroll in doubles.

Meanwhile, Northrop doubles pairing of Eenroi Mon and Danielle Smith are the only individuals advancing without their team to the regionals.

Friday’s sectional title is Leo’s first since the 1996-97 school year.

Leo will play at Carroll for next weekend’s regional round.