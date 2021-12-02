Leo cruises to 3-0 behind 38 point performance by Bontrager

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo Senior Caedmon Bontrager led the way with a 38-point performance as the Lions cruised to 3-0 on the season with a 85-55 win over Wayne High School on Wednesday night.

Adding to the win was Ayden Ruble and Luke LaGrange as both scored in double digits. Ruble finished the night with 11 points and LaGrange netted 10 points. Rutgers football Head Coach Greg Schiano was in attendance watching commit DJ Allen in action.

Full stats from Leo at Wayne on 12/1/2021:

Up next, Leo is at Heritage on Friday and Wayne will host Culver Academy on Saturday.