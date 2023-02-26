FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana will be well represented at next weekend’s Indiana State High School Hockey Association championships in Evansville. Leo and Carroll punched their tickets to the state finals after winning their semifinal matchups on Sunday.

Leo cruised past Culver B, winning 5-0 in the 2A semifinal matchup on Sunday morning. Junior goalie made several highlight-worthy saves to help preserve a clean sheet for the Lions.

Leo looks to earn their first hockey state championship since 2016 when the Lions face South Red Stars in the championship game on Saturday.

In Class 4A, Carroll charged past South Bend St. Joseph, 3-1, during their semifinal matchup at the Ice Box. The Chargers will face the winner of Culver A and Zionsville next Saturday.