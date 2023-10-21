CHESTERTON, Ind. (WANE) – For a second straight season, Leo and Canterbury girls soccer are marching to the state finals in Indianapolis. Both teams clinched a semi-state title on Saturday at Chesterton High School.

Leo topped No. 12 Mishawaka Marian, 1-0, for a second straight year to clinch a semi-state title. Taylor Swygart netted the only goal of the game, with an assist coming from her sister, Emma. The Lions will face No. 3 Guerin Catholic in the 2A state championship match.

Canterbury shook off a slow start to top Westview, 3-1, in the Class 1A semi-state match. Brady Ryland scored an equalizer in the 51st minute. Stella VandeWater followed up minutes later with a go-ahead goal on a free kick. Sterling Waterfield added an insurance goal in the 70th minute to seal Canterbury’s fourth semi-state title in school history.

The Cavaliers will face No. 4 Park Tudor for a second straight year in the Class 1A title match. Park Tudor won last year’s matchup, 3-0, with the Panthers also winning a 3-1 regular season game back in September.

Meanwhile, Leo boys soccer saw their season end in a 3-0 loss to No. 1 Mishawaka Marian. The Lions end their season with a 11-7-2 record.