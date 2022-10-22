(WANE) – Leo girls soccer earned their first semi-state title in program history, while Canterbury earned their third overall in thrilling fashion on Saturday.

In the Class 2A semi-state match, Leo held onto a 1-0 lead throughout most of the match to avenge last year’s semi-state loss to Mishawaka Marian. Meanwhile, Canterbury scored in overtime to upset No. 7 Andrean, 1-0.

Meanwhile, Canterbury boys soccer coach Greg Mauch’s legendary career came to an end after the Cavaliers lost to Mishawaka Marian, 3-2, in the Class 2A semi-state match. Out in Kokomo, Westview fell to Park Tudor in the Class A semi-state.

Leo will face Evansville Memorial in the Class 2A girls state title match on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m. Canterbury will face Park Tudor in the Class A girls state title match on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.