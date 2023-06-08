WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – For a second straight season, and for the third time in school history, Leo boys golf is bringing home a regional title after the Lions shot a best overall score of 308 at Stonehenge Golf Club.

Leo topped second place Homestead by four strokes. Junior Justin Hicks finished with the best individual score for Leo by shooting 71 (E).

Despite finishing runner-up, Homestead qualified for the state finals by having one of the three best team scores in the match. Ryan Parker led the Spartans with a score of 77 (+6). Northridge was the final team to qualify with a score of 315.

Individually, Westview’s Silas Haarer and Fairfield’s Brayden Miller tied for the best scores of 69 (-2). Haarer birdied in a playoff to win the individual medal. Both Haarer and Miller advance to the state finals as individuals.

Leo and Homestead look to build off of Thursday’s strong performance next week in the IHSAA State Finals. The 36-hole tournament starts Tuesday at Crooked Stick in Carmel.