PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in program history, Leo is bringing home a boys golf regional title after edging past Warsaw and Penn on Thursday’s meet.

Leading the Lions were rising junior Justin Hicks and graduate Wes Oplinger. Both shot 70 (-2) during Thursday’s match, tying with Carroll’s Hunter Melton for the individual title. In a 3-man playoff, Oplinger shot an eagle to claim an individual regional crown. Melton advances to the state finals as an individual.

As a team, Leo shot 295, beating Warsaw and Penn by three strokes. All three teams advance to next week’s state finals match at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Meanwhile, Columbia City finished in fourth with a team score of 308. Dwenger came in sixth at 311. Carroll came in seventh with a score of 314, while Homestead finished eighth.