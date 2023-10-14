OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Leo boys and girls soccer swept regional titles in thrilling fashion on Saturday at Norwell High School. Along with the Lions, Canterbury and Westview girls soccer also clinched regional titles in Class A.
Trailing 1-0 against Concordia, Eli Lorenc scored a brace, including a penalty kick in the final minute of regulation, to clinch Leo’s third ever regional title. Following the boys match, Leo’s girls team controlled the pace in a 1-0 win over Bellmont.
Meanwhile, Carroll’s boys and girls soccer teams saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion against state soccer power Noblesville. Both teams fell to the Millers in penalty kicks during Saturday’s regional title games at Kokomo.
Boys Soccer
Class 3A Regional Championship at Kokomo
Noblesville 0 Carroll 0 – Noblesville advances on penalty kicks
Class 2A Regional Championship at Norwell
Leo 2 Concordia 1
Girls Soccer
Class 3A Regional Championship at Kokomo
Noblesville 0 Carroll 0 – Noblesville advances on penalty kicks
Class 2A Regional Championship at Norwell
Bellmont 0 Leo 1
Class 1A Regional Championship at Taylor
Canterbury 1 Sheridan 0
Class 1A Regional Championship at Westview
Westview 6 Wheeler 0