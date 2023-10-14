OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Leo boys and girls soccer swept regional titles in thrilling fashion on Saturday at Norwell High School. Along with the Lions, Canterbury and Westview girls soccer also clinched regional titles in Class A.

Trailing 1-0 against Concordia, Eli Lorenc scored a brace, including a penalty kick in the final minute of regulation, to clinch Leo’s third ever regional title. Following the boys match, Leo’s girls team controlled the pace in a 1-0 win over Bellmont.

Meanwhile, Carroll’s boys and girls soccer teams saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion against state soccer power Noblesville. Both teams fell to the Millers in penalty kicks during Saturday’s regional title games at Kokomo.

Boys Soccer

Class 3A Regional Championship at Kokomo

Noblesville 0 Carroll 0 – Noblesville advances on penalty kicks

Class 2A Regional Championship at Norwell

Leo 2 Concordia 1

Girls Soccer

Class 3A Regional Championship at Kokomo

Noblesville 0 Carroll 0 – Noblesville advances on penalty kicks

Class 2A Regional Championship at Norwell

Bellmont 0 Leo 1

Class 1A Regional Championship at Taylor

Canterbury 1 Sheridan 0

Class 1A Regional Championship at Westview

Westview 6 Wheeler 0