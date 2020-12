LEO, Ind. (WANE) – The Leo boys basketball team moved to 6-0 on the season with a win over Concordia Monday night, 75-57.

Leading the way for the Lions in this win was Zack Troyer. The Senior recorded a double-double scoring 20 points with 10 rebounds. Blake Davison added 16 points to win.

Up next Leo is at Warsaw on December 30th and Concordia is at Eastside on Wednesday.