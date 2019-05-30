Leo blanks Homestead for regional softball title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Leo has a two-headed monster in the pitching circle.
4A No. 7 Leo (22-1) shuts out Homestead (15-7) on Wednesday evening to clinch the regional title, 4-0. Ashley Miller and Mackenzie Rust combined for the shut out.
The Lions advances to semi-state play at Harrison where they will face 4A no. 11 Penn (22-6) or Northridge (19-5) in semifinal action at 11 a.m.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
