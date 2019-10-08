Leo blanks Dwenger as boys soccer sectionals get underway

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Boys sectional soccer got underway on Monday with 2A no. 12 Leo blanked Bishop Dwenger 7-0 at Heritage High School to headline local action.
3A at Northridge HS
Warsaw 1 Concord 3
Concord to face Northridge at 5 p.m. Wednesday
3A at DeKalb HS
North Side 2 Snider 4
DeKalb 0 Carroll 10
Snider vs. Carroll at 5 p.m. Wednesday
3A at New Haven HS
Columbia City 1 Huntington North 3
Wayne 0 South Side 2
Huntington North vs. South Side at 5 p.m. Wednesday
2A at Heritage HS
Leo 7 Bishop Dwenger 0
Leo faces Luers at 5 p.m. on Wednesday
2A at NorthWood HS
NorthWood 1 West Noble 2
Lakeland 0 Angola 5
West Noble vs. Angola at 5 p.m. Wednesday
2A at Culver Academy
Rochester 0 Concordia 5
Tippecanoe Valley 0 Culver Academy 8
Concordia vs. Culver Academy at 5 p.m. Wednesday
1A at Bethany Christian HS
Prairie Heights 0 Elkhart Christian Academy 5
Westview 6 Eastside 0
ECA vs. Westview at 5 p.m. Wednesday