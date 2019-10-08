Leo blanks Dwenger as boys soccer sectionals get underway

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Boys sectional soccer got underway on Monday with 2A no. 12 Leo blanked Bishop Dwenger 7-0 at Heritage High School to headline local action.

3A at Northridge HS

Warsaw 1 Concord 3

Concord to face Northridge at 5 p.m. Wednesday

3A at DeKalb HS

North Side 2 Snider 4

DeKalb 0 Carroll 10

Snider vs. Carroll at 5 p.m. Wednesday

3A at New Haven HS

Columbia City 1 Huntington North 3

Wayne 0 South Side 2

Huntington North vs. South Side at 5 p.m. Wednesday

2A at Heritage HS

Leo 7 Bishop Dwenger 0

Leo faces Luers at 5 p.m. on Wednesday

2A at NorthWood HS

NorthWood 1 West Noble 2

Lakeland 0 Angola 5

West Noble vs. Angola at 5 p.m. Wednesday

2A at Culver Academy

Rochester 0 Concordia 5

Tippecanoe Valley 0 Culver Academy 8

Concordia vs. Culver Academy at 5 p.m. Wednesday

1A at Bethany Christian HS

Prairie Heights 0 Elkhart Christian Academy 5

Westview 6 Eastside 0

ECA vs. Westview at 5 p.m. Wednesday