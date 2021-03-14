Leo, Blackhawk, Southwood, and Blackford all clinch regional titles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo, Blackhawk, Southwood, and Blackford all won a regional title over the weekend as seven area teams competed for a chance to move on to a semi-state game next Saturday.
Tonight’s winners advance to Semi-State next weekend.
Saturday’s scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Regional Semifinal
Class 4A
1, Michigan City
Gary West 68, Elkhart 34
S. Bend Riley 44, Valparaiso 36
- Logansport
Carmel 60, Homestead 49
Lafayette Jeff 52, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46
- Southport
Lawrence North 58, Indpls Ben Davis 44
Plainfield 61, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52
- Seymour
Bloomington South 51, Jeffersonville 50
Ev. Reitz 63, Center Grove 61, OT
Class 3A
- S. Bend Washington
Hammond 51, New Prairie 34
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 84, Twin Lakes 58
- New Castle
Leo 79, Mississinewa 43
Northwood 44, New Castle 42
- Greencastle
Guerin Catholic 52, Greencastle 41
Northview 63, Beech Grove 52
- Washington
Connersville 46, Sullivan 43
Silver Creek 52, Heritage Hills 48
Class 2A
- N. Judson
Bowman Academy 52, Boone Grove 50
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Churubusco 55
- Lapel
Blackford 52, Wapahani 45
Rossville 47, Rochester 30
- Greenfield-Central
Parke Heritage 47, Triton Central 30
Shenandoah 82, Covenant Christian 52
- Southridge
Southridge 43, Paoli 35
Southwestern (Hanover) 59, Linton 58
Class 1A
- Triton
Kouts 66, Fremont 62
Triton 64, Caston 52, 2OT
- Frankfort
Lafayette Catholic 67, Cowan 63
Southwood 79, Seton Catholic 59
- Martinsville
Indpls Tindley 65, Shakamak 43
Southwestern (Shelby) 57, Bethesda Christian 50
- Loogootee
Barr-Reeve 63, Trinity Lutheran 38
Lanesville 73, Ev. Day 51
Regional Finals (Local Area)
New Castle
Leo 47 Northwood 46
North Judson San Pierre
Blackhawk Christian 68 Bowman 52
Lapel
Blackford 67 Rossville 59
Frankfort
Southwood 54 Lafayette Central Catholic 53