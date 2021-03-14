Leo, Blackhawk, Southwood, and Blackford all clinch regional titles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo, Blackhawk, Southwood, and Blackford all won a regional title over the weekend as seven area teams competed for a chance to move on to a semi-state game next Saturday.

Saturday’s scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Regional Semifinal
Class 4A
1, Michigan City
Gary West 68, Elkhart 34
S. Bend Riley 44, Valparaiso 36

  1. Logansport
    Carmel 60, Homestead 49
    Lafayette Jeff 52, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46
  2. Southport
    Lawrence North 58, Indpls Ben Davis 44
    Plainfield 61, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52
  3. Seymour
    Bloomington South 51, Jeffersonville 50
    Ev. Reitz 63, Center Grove 61, OT
    Class 3A
  4. S. Bend Washington
    Hammond 51, New Prairie 34
    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 84, Twin Lakes 58
  5. New Castle
    Leo 79, Mississinewa 43
    Northwood 44, New Castle 42
  6. Greencastle
    Guerin Catholic 52, Greencastle 41
    Northview 63, Beech Grove 52
  7. Washington
    Connersville 46, Sullivan 43
    Silver Creek 52, Heritage Hills 48
    Class 2A
  8. N. Judson
    Bowman Academy 52, Boone Grove 50
    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Churubusco 55
  9. Lapel
    Blackford 52, Wapahani 45
    Rossville 47, Rochester 30
  10. Greenfield-Central
    Parke Heritage 47, Triton Central 30
    Shenandoah 82, Covenant Christian 52
  11. Southridge
    Southridge 43, Paoli 35
    Southwestern (Hanover) 59, Linton 58
    Class 1A
  12. Triton
    Kouts 66, Fremont 62
    Triton 64, Caston 52, 2OT
  13. Frankfort
    Lafayette Catholic 67, Cowan 63
    Southwood 79, Seton Catholic 59
  14. Martinsville
    Indpls Tindley 65, Shakamak 43
    Southwestern (Shelby) 57, Bethesda Christian 50
  15. Loogootee
    Barr-Reeve 63, Trinity Lutheran 38
    Lanesville 73, Ev. Day 51

Regional Finals (Local Area)

New Castle

Leo 47 Northwood 46

North Judson San Pierre

Blackhawk Christian 68 Bowman 52

Lapel

Blackford 67 Rossville 59

Frankfort

Southwood 54 Lafayette Central Catholic 53

