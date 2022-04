FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo softball improved to 2-0 on the season with a 11-1 victory in five innings over Bishop Dwenger at the ASH Centre on Monday.

Lena Viggiano went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, including a 2-run double in the first inning, to pace the Lions.

Mackenzie Arroyo gave up just one run and three hits over five innings while striking out 10 to earn the victory for the Lions.

Lexi Linder of Bishop Dwenger was 2-for-3 to pace the Saints.