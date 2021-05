LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo and Garrett split Saturday’s doubleheader, but the Lions saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end in the loss to the Railroaders.

Garrett won game one behind an impressive batting performance by Graham Kelham and Jacob Molargik, both going 2-3 in the 7-5 win.

Leo came back for revenge in game two. The Lions put up 15 runs to win by 10 and improve to 17-2 on the season.

Up next, Garrett will travel to fremont on Tuesday and Leo will host North Side on Monday.