FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo and the Fort Wayne Vipers each picked up a win on a Saturday high school hockey showdown at Canlan Ice Arena.

Leo took down Homestead 3-1 and The Vipers held off Carroll 2-1.

Up next the Chargers and Vipers face each other again on Wednesday. The Spartans and Lions go at it again as well, also on Wednesday.