Legendary North Side coach Don Hunter passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hall of Fame coach and long-time North Side High School supporter Don Hunter has passed away at the age of 80.

Hunter spent over 50 years coaching, teaching, and helping run athletic activities at North Side.

He started at North Side in 1967 where he coached wrestling and football. Hunter was selected to the Indiana high school wrestling Hall of Fame as a coach.

Hunter was inducted into the North Side Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.

Hunter was recovering from heart surgery in a Dallas hospital, where he had recently moved to be closer to his grandkids.