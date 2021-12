FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the best women’s basketball coaches of all time spent his Tuesday morning in the Summit City as Geno Auriemma was in Fort Wayne to watch University of Connecticut recruit Ayanna Patterson lead Homestead to a win over Fishers.

Patterson, one of the top rated prep seniors in the country, signed with Auriemma’s UConn program last month.

Patterson led Homestead with 23 points and 8 rebounds in a 51-35 victory over Fishers.