Legendary basketball coach By Hey passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Concordia Lutheran and North Side basketball coach By Hey, Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame member, has passed away.
A 1946 graduate of Concordia, Hey graduated from Indiana University in 1950. He played two and a half season of basketball at I.U. under Branch McCracken.
He went on to coach at Concordia for three seasons, spent one season as an as assistant at Fort Wayne Central, then coached at North Side for 31 years.
His North Side team was state runner-up in 1965 as Hey racked up a 550-325 record with 10 sectional titles and seven regional chamiosnhips.
Hey was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997.
By Hey talked with WANE 15 in 2017 as the North Side Legends got ready to play in the state championship game. You can see that here: https://www.wane.com/news/local-news/former-north-side-coach-hopes-for-state-championship-win/
Former North Side athletic director Dale Doerffler emailed WANE 15:
Everyone remembers By Hey as an outstanding basketball coach. He was not only that but he was also a great Christian man. He touched many peoples lives and was a great example for all his players and students. He was a man of high morals and values and that was very evident in the way that he lived his life.
When I became Head Football coach at North Side High School in 1980 he welcomed me with open arms. He was a great mentor and colleague to me as I began my coaching career. My thoughts and prayers are with Carolyn and his family.