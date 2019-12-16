Legendary basketball coach By Hey passes away

Courtesy: Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Concordia Lutheran and North Side basketball coach By Hey, Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame member, has passed away.

A 1946 graduate of Concordia, Hey graduated from Indiana University in 1950. He played two and a half season of basketball at I.U. under Branch McCracken.

He went on to coach at Concordia for three seasons, spent one season as an as assistant at Fort Wayne Central, then coached at North Side for 31 years.

His North Side team was state runner-up in 1965 as Hey racked up a 550-325 record with 10 sectional titles and seven regional chamiosnhips.

Hey was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997.

North Side is saddened by the death of Legendary coach, teacher, and mentor By Hey. Our thoughts are with his family and the thousands of student-athletes he impacted over his storied career. — LEGENDS (@NSHSlegends) December 16, 2019

