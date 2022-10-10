FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Guy “Tiny” Lee is no longer the head football coach at South Side High School per a statement released by the school that cited health reasons for the change.

Lee was in his second season leading the Archers program. South Side is 0-8 this year and will close out the regular season against Homestead at Jack Weicker Stadium on Friday. The Archers went 1-8 last year in Lee’s first season.

Assistants James Macon and Justice Haley will take over as co-interim head coaches for the Archers.