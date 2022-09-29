FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class 2A No. 6 Bishop Dwenger senior midfielder Avery Ledo scored a brace in a 2-0 shutout win over Class 3A No. 12 Homestead on Thursday.

Ledo’s first goal came at the 20 minute mark off a corner kick. The senior struck just inside the penalty area to give the Saints a 1-0 lead at the half. Ledo would curl in a free kick for her second goal in the second half.

Bishop Dwenger (12-2-1) opens sectional play at Culver Academies on Oct. 3, while Homestead (9-5-2) faces Wayne in the Northrop sectional on Oct. 5.