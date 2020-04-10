Leal, Parrish capture Indiana’s top basketball awards

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Leal of Bloomington South has capped off his senior season by winning the IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award.

Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern was selected the Miss Basketball Award winner.

Leal earned 103 of 236 votes, beating out runner-up Tony Perkins, who received 37 votes. Leal is the second winner from Bloomington South and the third straight Mr. Basketball who will play at Indiana University.

Parrish narrowly defeated runner-up Madison Layden, receiving 102 votes compared with 83 for Layden. Parrish will play at Oregon next season.

