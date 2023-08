FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 2 Bellmont battled 3A no. 12 Concordia on Tuesday night at “The Cage” with the Braves coming away with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-9) sweep behind 15 kills from Utah State commit Delaney Lawson.

MaryKate Scheumann added 11 kills for the Braves.

Bellmont improves to 5-0 on the season and will host South Adams on Thursday.

Concordia falls to 2-2 this year and will host Heritage on Thursday.