FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia junior Cienna Lapsley tallied 15 kills to lead the Cadets to a sweep over Leo 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-21) on Wednesday night to headline area prep volleyball action.

Jersey Loyer paced the Cadets with 16 digs, Keira Dommer had 38 assists, while Lydia Mays led the way with 4 blocks.

Concordia improves to 4-4 with the win. The Cadets next match is at home Thursday against Columbia City.

Leo falls to 6-3 on the season with the loss. Their next match is Tuesday on the road at Woodlan.