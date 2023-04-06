GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – After 12 seasons leading Garrett’s girls basketball program, Bob Lapadot is calling it a career. Lapadot confirmed to WANE 15 that he is resigning as head girls basketball coach with the Railroaders.

Garrett enjoyed one of their best stretches in program history under Lapadot, winning four sectional titles and a regional championship between 2012-2023. This past year, Garrett earned their second straight sectional title before falling to Twin Lakes in the regional round.

Lapadot earned an overall record of 193-91 throughout his tenure with the Railroaders.