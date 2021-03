DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – Jagger Landers drilled a game-winning three with 0.5 seconds left as Antwerp bested Toledo Christian 23-20 to win the Division IV district title game at Defiance on Friday night.

Antwerp improves to 23-1 on the season.

The Archers advance to the Division IV regional semifinals to face New Bremen at Van Wert on 8 p.m. this coming Tuesday following the Columbus Grove/Carey game at 5:30.