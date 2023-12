AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park Christian basketball standout Corbin White is heading to Glen Oaks Community College in Michigan as the senior signed with the Vikings on Wednesday afternoon.

White hit .590 with 26 stolen bases, 1 home run, and 17 RBI as a junior for the Panthers. Listed as a pitcher/catcher/shortstop, White tallied 60 strikeouts in 48.2 innings as a junior.