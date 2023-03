AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park Christian High School’s Weston Roth is heading to Huntington University, as the senior standout signed to play college soccer for the Foresters on Wednesday.

Roth has been an all-area boys soccer selection three times and was part of the Lakewood team that won regionals in 2019.

Roth, a forward, scored 22 goals with 4 assists as a senior. He tallied 34 goals in his prep career with the Panthers.