AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park Christian seniors Josh Pike and Braden Smith will be teammates again on the next level as both signed with the Grace College track program on Wednesday afternoon.

Pike will compete in the long jump and triple jump for the Lancers. He may also play soccer at Grace.

Smith is a sprinter and runs the 100 meters, 200 meters, 4×100 and 4×400 for the Panthers.