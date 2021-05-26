Sister Act: Lakewood Park’s Kruse to play volleyball for big sister in college at Huntington

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Junior Haley Kruse still has her senior season ahead of her at Lakewood Park Christian High School, but the volleyball standout knows where she’ll be going to college as she signed with Huntington University on Wednesday.

It will be a family affair at Huntington, where Haley will play for her big sister, Kelsey Herber, who is the Foresters head coach. It’s a familiar relationship, as Kelsey coached Haley years ago during club volleyball, and both are looking forward to seeing this dynamic play out in college.