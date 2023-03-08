AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park Christian senior Lauren Korte will continue her tennis career in college as the senior signed to play at the University Saint Francis on Wednesday afternoon.
March 16 2023
by: Glenn Marini
by: Glenn Marini
