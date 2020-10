FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - After falling to Leo by a score of 3-1 in September, the Concordia volleyball squad avenged their early-season loss to the Lions with a 3-1 (25-27, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17) win Tuesday night in the opening match of 3A sectional play at Bishop Dwenger High School.

Concordia was led by freshman Jersey Loyer who tallied 23 kills on the night. Mya Williams added 9 while Karysa Knoblauch tallied 8.