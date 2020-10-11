Lakewood Park and Canterbury win boys soccer sectional championships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Competing for a sectional championship, Lakewood Park Christian beat out Blackhawk Christian in a shootout after double-overtime wasn’t enough to settle the score and after a goal in the first and second half, Canterbury held strong, not allowing a single-goal in the team’s 2-0 win over Concordia.

LOCAL BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL SCORES FROM CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY:

3A at DeKalb

Carroll 8 Snider 0 – F

3A at Columbia City

Homestead 3 South Side 2 – F/OT

2A at Canterbury

Concordia 0 Canterbury 2 – F

2A at Woodlan

Leo 1 Bishop Dwenger 0 – F

2A at West Noble

NorthWood 2 Angola 0 – F

1A at Westview

Bethany Christian 1 Westview 2 – F/Sudden Death

1A at Blackhawk

Lakewood Park Christian 2 Blackhawk 1 – F/Shootout

