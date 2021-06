LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Lakeland High School senior Keirstin Roose is among the state’s best, as Roose has been named one of five finalists for the Indiana Miss Softball award.

Roose hit .667 this season with 18 home runs for the Lakers. She had signed to play college softball at Coastal Carolina.

Lakeland went 6-17 overall this past season.

The Indiana Miss Softball winner will be announced on June 19.