Lakeland's Hartsough, Keil, Roose sign for college

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Lakeland High School

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of Lakeland High School seniors put pen to paper on Wednesday to play college sports.

The following is a press release from Lakeland:

Bailey Hartsough, a 4-sport athlete, is committed to play Volleyball at Western Carolina University, located in Cullowhee, N.C.  Hartsough will be playing Division I Volleyball in the Southern Conference (SOCON) for the Catamounts.

Madison Keil, a former 3-sport athlete at Lakeland, will be teeing off for the Valparaiso Crusaders Women’s Golf Team in the Fall of 2021.  Valparaiso University is an NCAA Division I member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Keirstin Roose, a former 4-sport athlete, will be spending her time on the softball diamond at Coastal Carolina University.  The Chanticleers play Division I Softball in the Sun Belt Conference, and are located in Conway, SC.

