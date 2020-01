LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – After 15 seasons as the head football coach at Lakeland High School the school has announced Keith Thompson is calling it a career.

Thompson’s team’s went 82-70 overall, including a 2-8 mark this past fall.

WANE-TV profiled coach Thompson and the Lakers in a “2 Minute Drill” segment this past September.