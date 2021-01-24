Lakeland’s Bailey Hartsough continues to crush school records

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) Lakeland Basketball history was made Friday evening as Senior Bailey Hartsough continued to re-write the Laker record book.

Entering Friday night, Hartsough had previously set all-time marks for the Lady Laker basketball program at 698 career rebounds and 128 blocks.

Hartsough now stands alone in Lakeland Basketball history, regardless of gender, with 1,545 career points. She also became the school’s all-time leader in steals with 317 for her career.

Hartsough has committed to play volleyball at Western Carolina.