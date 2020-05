LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Lakeland High School has a new athletic director as Kyle Grossman will take over the Lakers athletic department.

Grossman has most recently served as the boys & girls tennis coach for the last six seasons at Lakeland.

He replaces Roman Smith, who recently left to accept an assistant athletic director position at Warsaw.

Grossman is a 2007 Lakeland grad. He begins his new position on July 1.