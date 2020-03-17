Lakeland hires Ryan O’Shea as head football coach

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Lakeland High School has found a new head coach to lead the Lakers football program as Ryan O’Shea was officially tabbed to lead the program on Monday night.

O’Shea has been an assistant at Monroe Central, Yorktown, Lafayette Central Catholic, South Bend St. Joseph, and Jimtown.

The Lakers went 2-8 last season under coach Keith Thompson. Thompson stepped down in January after 15 years leading the program.

O’Shea comes from a coaching family. His father, Kevin O’Shea, is the head coach at North Central High School in Indianapolis while his grandfather, Frank, is in the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame for coaching. As a whole, his family has over 100 years of varsity coaching experience.