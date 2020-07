LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Lakeland High School filled six head coaching positions with five hires on Monday night, including Chris Keil to lead the Lakers boys basketball program.

The following moves were approved by the school board:

Kristina Fry – Cheerleading head coach

Dale Gearheart – Girls basketball head coach

Chris Keil – Boys basketball head coach

Lincoln McDonald – Boys soccer head coach

Michael Rasbaugh – Boys & Girls head tennis coach