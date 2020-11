FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis Lady Cougars won their second game in the past 24 hours, defeating IU-East 72-54 in what was likely the last home game with fans in attendance for the foreseeable future.

Five Lady Cougars scored in double figures and the team outrebounded the Red Wolves 43-18.

USF returns to play next Saturday, November 21st as they begin the Crossroads League conference season against Goshen.