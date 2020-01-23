Kyle scores 38, but Northrop nips Marion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue recruit and Indiana Miss Basketball candidate Ra’Shaya Kyle tallied 38 points but Northrop’s TiAuna White countered with 29 of her own as the Bruins nipped visiting Marion 58-57 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

The six-foot-six Kyle now has 1,752 points in her career – the most-ever by a Marion girls basketball player. She stands within reach of passing James Blackmon Sr. (1,897 points) and Jay Edwards (1,860) for most points overall at Marion.

In addtion to White’s 29 points, J’Asia Scott added 11 for the Bruins.