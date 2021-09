FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Evan Komrska tallied a hat trick to lead 2A no. 3 Canterbury over rival Blackhawk Christian 5-0 on Tuesday night to headline area boys soccer action.

Canterbury also saw John Shoppell and Tavi Ogubi score. Saed Anabtawi and Rafael Lopez combined to record a shutout in goal for the Cavaliers.

Canterbury improves to 6-1-2 on the season while Blackhawk falls to 3-5-3.