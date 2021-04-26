Kollen, Papenbrock, Simmons sign to play baseball at Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being long-time teammates with the Summit City Sluggers travel baseball squad, Graham Kollen, Tyler Papenbrock, and Grant Simmons will be teammates once again as all three signed to play at Huntington University.
by: Glenn Marini
