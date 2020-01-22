Kolkman to lead alma mater as head football coach at Heritage

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 1991 graduate of Heritage High School, Casey Kolkman is going back to where it all began as the school announced him as their new head football coach on Wednesday.

We are proud to announce Mr. Casey Kolkman as our new head football coach! Kolkman is a 1991 Heritage grad and a current teacher. He was also the defensive coordinator for the 2018 state champion Bishop Dwenger Saints. @hhspatriotsfb pic.twitter.com/uJ1PSvgwLU — HHS Athletics (@HeritagePride) January 22, 2020

Kolkman spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for Bishop Dwenger, helping the Saints win the 4A state title in 2018.

Kolkman was the head coach at North Side High School from 2004 to 2009 going 29-34 with the Redskins. He went on to become the head coach at Bluffton from 2010 to 2013, posting a record of 17-25 with the Tigers.

Kolkman takes over for Nico Tigulis, who spent four seasons as the Heritage head coach. The Patriots went 8-31 under Tigulis, including a 2-9 mark last fall.